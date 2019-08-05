The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a missing man last seen on Aug. 3.

Shane White, 49, has type 1 Diabetes and suffers from Schizophrenia. He was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 3 at approximately 2 p.m. at his group home, near 71 Street and 78 Avenue. He was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and runners.

Police say he may be severely disoriented and in need of medical attention.

White is described as a Caucasian male, 5'7" tall, thin with short dark hair. He is visually impaired and functions at a low level. He may have white medical bandages on his left cheek and forehead.

EPS is asking anyone with information to call the Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.