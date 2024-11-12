EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Missing man with dementia found safe

    Edmonton Police Service vehicles in a file photo (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service vehicles in a file photo (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton police are no longer looking for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia.

    Police said Tuesday afternoon the senior was found safe and unharmed. 

    They issued a missing-persons notice Monday night.

