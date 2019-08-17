A missing memorial bench that was dedicated to an Edmonton family member's late husband and father has been found.

In a statement to CTV News, the family says the bench was found Saturday after being missing for approximately three weeks.

The bench was found in a nearby creek, and wasn’t visible until water levels receded and exposed it.

The bench was purchased by Angie Depner, who lost her husband, Ken, and father, Ed Stabel, to cancer just two weeks apart in January.

The bench was placed in the ravine in May.