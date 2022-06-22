Missing Parkland County seniors found: RCMP

Mounties west of Edmonton say two seniors who had not been heard from in several days have been found.

Police asked for help locating Eileen Nikolic, 81, and Dragisa "Nick" Nikolic, 87, from Wabamun, on Wednesday, noting they had not been in contact with family since Friday.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said the pair was located, giving no other details.

Wabamun is a hamlet located about 60 kilometres west of Edmonton.