Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass

A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.

On Friday, RCMP issued a press release asking the public for help finding 63-year-old Beverly Lampert and 82-year-old Richard Vanderbroek.

The couple were believed to be travelling to B.C., and had been expected to return on June 25.

Saturday, Mounties reported that both had been found dead in the Crowsnest Pass area.

RCMP say the circumstances around their deaths are being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit, but did not say if the deaths are considered suspicious at this time.