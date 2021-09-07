EDMONTON -- Mounties say a missing pair of siblings from a Treaty 6 First Nation have ties to Edmonton and have asked for the public's help finding them.

Loved ones haven't heard from or seen Alex McGillivary, 20, and Kathryn Cusveller, 24, for two weeks.

They were last seen on Muskoday First Nation, of which they are members, southeast of Prince Albert, Sask.

Searchers found evidence of fires on the First Nation on Aug. 31, but did not call that evidence the half siblings were still on Muskoday.

According to RCMP, McGilivary needs medication and isn't believed to have any with him.

"Their families and police are worried for their well-being," Mounties said in a statement to Alberta media on Tuesday.

Police believe McGilivary and Cusveller could still be together.

McGilivary is 5'9" and 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Cusveller is 5'4" and 140 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.