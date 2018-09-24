Police have asked for help to find a 69-year-old man who disappeared in southwest Edmonton Sunday.

James Charles Boyer was last seen driving a black 2009 Dodge Caravan in the area of Belgravia Road and Fox Drive at approximately 6 p.m.

Boyer is white, 160 centimetres (5’2”) tall and 57 kilograms (126 pounds). He has blue eyes and "salt and pepper" short hair.

The Dodge Caravan has Alberta licence plate BVK 4413.

EPS said the senior suffers from dementia and diabetes, and his health could be “seriously” compromised without prescribed medications.

Boyer’s family believes he could be driving south towards Calgary.

Anyone with information about Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.