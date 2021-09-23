Missing senior found safe: Edmonton police

Marcquis, or Marc, Lachance was last seen at his home near 100 Street and 103 Avenue on Sept. 22, 2021. Police asked for help finding the missing 87-year-old later that day, and said he may be in the downtown area. (Photo provided.) Marcquis, or Marc, Lachance was last seen at his home near 100 Street and 103 Avenue on Sept. 22, 2021. Police asked for help finding the missing 87-year-old later that day, and said he may be in the downtown area. (Photo provided.)

