Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing senior found safe on city's south side
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 9:58AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 3:08PM MDT
Less than a day after Edmonton police asked for the public’s help to find a missing senior, EPS said she had been found safe.
Police said Karen Noel, 70, was last seen in Millwoods Wednesday morning.
EPS said Thursday afternoon that Noel was seen by a passerby in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road at about 1 p.m., and the person called police.