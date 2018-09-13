

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Surrey RCMP are looking for tips to help locate a missing family of four who they believe was headed to Alberta.

The Anderson family was reported missing on Tuesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Sheldon Anderson, 43, Nona Anderson, 45, and their daughters, Chanel and Mariah, 13 and 10, were last seen Sunday, September 9. Police said a relative was the last person to speak to the family on Monday around 9 p.m.

RCMP is providing the public with descriptions of the missing family members:

Sheldon Anderson (father) is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5’10” (177.5 cm) tall, approximately 190 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nona Anderson (mother) is a 45-year-old white female, approximately 5’9” (175 cm) tall, medium build, long blonde hair.

Chanel Anderson (daughter) is a 13-year-old white female, approximately 5’ (152.5 cm) tall, thin build, long blonde hair.

Mariah Anderson (daughter) is a 10-year-old white female, approximately 4’ (122 cm) tall, thin build, long blonde hair.

The family’s vehicle is a tan 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan with Alberta license plate BGZ 2221. It was last seen on video surveillance leaving the garage of the family’s residence at the 13700 block of 100 Avenue at 2:00 p.m. on September 11.

According to police, the family frequently visits Minoru Park in Richmond, B.C., and it is believed that they could possibly be driving to Alberta.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this family is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.