Missing truck found, witnesses still needed in 'violent' downtown homicide

Video was captured of 70-year-old Ronald Bell's black 2011 GMC Sierra truck, licence plate 77N 728, going west on 107 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Investigators believe Bell was dead at the time this video was taken and anyone who has seen the truck since it left the scene is being asked to contact police. (Photo: EPS) Video was captured of 70-year-old Ronald Bell's black 2011 GMC Sierra truck, licence plate 77N 728, going west on 107 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Investigators believe Bell was dead at the time this video was taken and anyone who has seen the truck since it left the scene is being asked to contact police. (Photo: EPS)

