Missing woman found dead in Fort McMurray home, 2nd-degree murder charges laid

Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN AFGHANISTAN

CTV NEWS IN AFGHANISTAN | 'We have nothing now': Female taekwondo star banned from sport by Taliban

Anzorat Wali is a female Afghan taekwondo star who took up the sport to learn self defence. She swiftly began earning medals, more golds than she can remember, but her dream of competing in the Olympics died the day the Taliban arrived. 'We have nothing now. We have nothing,' she tells CTV National News' Paul Workman in Kabul.

Jann Arden says pandemic has given her 'time to be reflective'

Canadian musician Jann Arden said writing her newest album in the middle of the pandemic gave her 'a lot of time to be reflective.' The writing process for 'Descendant,' Arden's 15th studio album out Friday, began in the spring of 2020, in the early days of the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island