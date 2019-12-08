EDMONTON -- Family and friends of Nadia Atwi gathered near Rundle Park Sunday evening on the second anniversary of the Edmonton woman's disappearance from the area.

Then 32, Atwi was last seen in the early morning of Dec. 8, 2017, in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue.

Her vehicle was later found at the park, as well as a cell phone and single shoe.

"It's the hardest thing that could happen to anyone," mother Salwa Atwi told CTV News Edmonton.

"You wouldn't wish it on your enemy because the pain of the fear is so hard, it hits you physically."

Edmonton Police Service are treating Atwi's case as a missing persons investigation.

"We don't know for sure what has happened to Nadia, and we have to remain open to any possibility," Sgt. Kevin Harrison said.

Last year, Atwi's family listed a $50,000 reward for tips that helped solve the case. On Sunday, they said the reward wasn't given out for any of the information received.

Those with information related to Atwi's disappearance are asked to call either 780-472-9300 or 780-423-4567.

With a report from Sarah Plowman