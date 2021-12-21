MLA Dang leaves NDP caucus after RCMP search of his home

EDMONTON -

Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang has resigned from the NDP caucus while an RCMP investigation involving him is ongoing, Dang announced Tuesday night.

Dang stepped down after the RCMP conducted a search warrant on his home while he was “away on personal time,” he said in a statement.

“I believe this warrant was executed in relation to the vulnerabilities with the COVID-19 vaccination records on the government of Alberta website,” Dang added. “In September, a concern was raised to me as a Member of the Legislative Assembly about the security of the vaccination record system. I tested these concerns and found that a security flaw did exist.

“I immediately notified Alberta Health with the relevant information so that the vulnerability could be corrected. It was resolved shortly thereafter.”

My statement on todays events. pic.twitter.com/lMSEKVALPC — Thomas Dang (@ThomasDangAB) December 22, 2021

NDP leader Rachel Notley accepted Dang's resignation from caucus.

"Our caucus has a long-standing policy that members under active police investigation will not sit in the caucus, and Thomas understands this," said Notley.

Earlier Tuesday, the RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team announced they had searched a property Tuesday in relation to “suspicious activity related to unlawful access of private information related to the vaccination records portal.” RCMP could not confirm if this was Dang’s home, but did add that no arrests had been made and no charges had been laid at the time.

RCMP added that the investigation began on Nov. 18 and is “very complex” and “involves the examination of a significant volume of forensic digital evidence.”