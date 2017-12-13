Embattled MLA Derek Fildebrandt is facing accusations of illegally killing a deer on private land, in connection to an incident in early November.

The independent MLA for Strathmore-Brooks has been charged with unlawful possession of wildlife and entering onto private land without permission.

Alberta Justice said Fish and Wildlife officers were called by the landowner, about a deer shot on private land; a field near Sundre, without permission – the call came in on the afternoon of November 4.

Fildebrandt is scheduled to appear in a Didsbury courtroom on February 2.

Fildebrandt said in a statement he didn’t realize he was on private land when he shot the deer, he had apologized to all involved, and donated the deer meat to a local food bank.

On Monday, Fildebrandt is scheduled to appear in an Edmonton courtroom to hear the verdict on charges he faced after hitting a neighbour’s van in June, 2016, and then fleeing.

The former UCP MLA stepped down from caucus in mid-August after he was charged.

In the days before his resignation, Fildebrandt had already apologized after news he had rented out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment in Edmonton over eight months. He later admitted to signing off on some meal claims he shouldn’t have.

With files from The Canadian Press