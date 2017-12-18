Embattled MLA Derek Fildebrandt has been found guilty and has been ordered to pay a fine in connection to a hit and run dating back to the summer of 2016.

Fildebrandt, an Independent MLA representing Strathmore-Brooks, was accused of backing his pickup truck into a van owned by a neighbour on June 6, 2016, and then driving away.

The MLA had entered a not guilty plea, and then testified that if he had backed into the other vehicle, he would have left a note – he also testified that he was at a meeting with caucus colleagues that day and would bring witnesses to court, but he never did.

The Judge agreed with the neighbour, Amy Rawlinson, who testified she saw the incident from her balcony, on the ground floor, about 20 metres away.

“The Crown only had to prove that there was a collision, and that he was involved in the collision, which the court was satisfied, took place on that particular day,” Dale Fedorchuk, Fildebrandt’s lawyer, said outside court Monday. “Mr. Fildebrandt, acting on the belief that he had not been in an accident, had simply not left a note.”

Fildebrandt was ordered to pay a fine of $402.

After the decision was handed down, Fildebrandt said he accepted the decision, but maintains he wasn’t aware he hit any vehicle. He declined an interview with CTV News.

Charges stemming from the collision were one of the issues that prompted Fildebrandt to resign from the United Conservative Party caucus in mid-August – in the days before he became an Independent MLA, news broke that he had rented out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment over the course of eight months when he wasn’t in Edmonton. He later admitted to singing off on some meal claims he shouldn’t have.

He is also facing accusations of illegally killing a deer on private land.

With files from Bill Fortier and The Canadian Press