MLAs work together to help wildfire victims
Alberta MLAs assemble relief kits for people affected by the wildfires.
Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:15AM MDT
MLAs from both official parties put politics aside Wednesday morning to help Albertans affected by the wildfires.
They formed an assembly line at the Alberta Legislature to fill relief kits which will be distributed to evacuees.
The kits include items like soap, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste.
There are still two fires classified as out of control, and many Albertans remain on evacuation alert.
There are firefighters from across Canada, the United States and Mexico battling wildfires in the province.