

Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton





MLAs from both official parties put politics aside Wednesday morning to help Albertans affected by the wildfires.

They formed an assembly line at the Alberta Legislature to fill relief kits which will be distributed to evacuees.

The kits include items like soap, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

There are still two fires classified as out of control, and many Albertans remain on evacuation alert.

There are firefighters from across Canada, the United States and Mexico battling wildfires in the province.