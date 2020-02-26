EDMONTON -- The Alberta government introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow tenants and landlords of mobile homes to access the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (RTDRS).

RTDRS is an out-of-court option landlords and tenants can use to resolve disputes over up to $50,000.

Currently RTDRS is only available for landlord/tenant disputes involving apartment or house rentals, meaning conflicts around mobile home sites can only be resolved in court.

Bill 3: Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Amendment Act was introduced by Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish Wednesday and was sent to second reading.

“I met with Albertans who live in mobile home communities to hear first-hand their concerns that they face,” Glubish said in an afternoon news conference. “In every community, the most common request that I heard was to be able to access the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service to help resolve a number of their concerns.”

Accessing Alberta’s RTDRS costs $75.