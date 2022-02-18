Moccasins for Markers: One woman's journey to mark graves for reconciliation

It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.

It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.

