A crash scene outside Steele Heights School Tuesday morning was a sobering sight for the student body. It was meant to be.

The emergency was a staged event to educate junior high students on the consequences of driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt.

About 140 Steele Heights students stood as witnesses while emergency responders responded to the crash and treated actors’ fake injuries.

“The idea is to give them a visual, impactful representation of the impact impaired driving really has on a life,” said EMS Kaylee Pfiefer.

Afterwards, students heard from first responders how to best prevent cannabis, alcohol and other-risk related injuries.

“I learned that I really just need to be careful,” Grade 9 student Mamita Nlemvo told CTV News. “I need to not drink and drive and I need to be responsible.”

An estimated 5,000 Grade 9 students have participated in the PARTY (Preventing Alcohol and Risk-related Trauma in Youth) program since it was launched 27 years ago.

Several Edmonton organizations partnered to deliver the Steele Heights event, including: the Covenant Health Misericordia Community Hospital PARTY program, AHS Emergency Medical Services, Edmonton police and fire services, the Alberta Motor Association, and Allwest Auto Parts.