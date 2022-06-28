Model planes worth more than $50K stolen in Fort Saskatchewan

Model planes worth more than $50K stolen in Fort Saskatchewan

Six model planes worth more than $50,000 were stolen in Fort Saskatchewan earlier this month. (Supplied) Six model planes worth more than $50,000 were stolen in Fort Saskatchewan earlier this month. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island