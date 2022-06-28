Model planes worth more than $50K stolen in Fort Saskatchewan

EDMONTON -

Six large model planes worth more than $50,000 in total were stolen in Fort Saskatchewan earlier this month.

The planes were in an enclosed utility trailer that was stolen from a parking lot on Woodsmere Close on June 17, RCMP said.

The trailer was found but the model planes were not in it, Mounties said.

The theft is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.