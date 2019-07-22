There were some magical moments for early visitors to K-Days as hundreds of families turned out for Monday Morning Magic.

The event gives children with special needs a chance to visit the midway before the gates open to the public.

The goal is to provide a calmer experience for those who might by overwhelmed by noise and crowds and who might not go to the fair otherwise.

"It's honestly really amazing," said Twyla Ashworth, a two-time visitor to the event. "It takes away the food and all the craziness of it."

K-Days continues through Sunday.