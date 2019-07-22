Monday Morning Magic continues at K-Days
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 3:41PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 3:43PM MDT
There were some magical moments for early visitors to K-Days as hundreds of families turned out for Monday Morning Magic.
The event gives children with special needs a chance to visit the midway before the gates open to the public.
The goal is to provide a calmer experience for those who might by overwhelmed by noise and crowds and who might not go to the fair otherwise.
"It's honestly really amazing," said Twyla Ashworth, a two-time visitor to the event. "It takes away the food and all the craziness of it."
K-Days continues through Sunday.