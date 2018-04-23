It looks like this will be the week the snow completely disappears in Edmonton and area.

An Upper Ridge will dominate the weather pattern over Alberta for most of this week.

That warm air aloft means more sun than cloud and temperatures in the 15-20 degree range.

The pattern should persist right through to the end of the week and then break down a bit late Saturday or Sunday.

So, we're looking at a risk of some showers in the long range forecast for late Sunday/Monday.

Until then, it's a rain-free forecast for virtually the entire province.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 15

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing late-day clouds.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21