An Upper Trough dominates the weather pattern for a few days.

But, after being cloudy and in the 9 degree range Sunday afternoon, we'll be a bit warmer in Edmonton today.

Temperatures should climb into the 15-18 degree range today.

There's a chance of some showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms from Edmonton NW towards the Peace Country this evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday also have a chance of some scattered pop-up showers thanks to that cooler air aloft.

Temperatures dip a bit Tuesday. Then..back to the 15-20 degree range for Wednesday/Thursday.

By the end of the week, the cool Upper Trough moves off and is replaced for a bit of an Upper Ridge.

That warming aloft will bring some sunnier conditions and a return to the 20s for the weekend and early next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 17

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower late this evening and overnight.

9pm: 12

Tuesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a scattered shower. Windy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21