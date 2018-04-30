Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: April 30
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 7:14AM MDT
An Upper Trough dominates the weather pattern for a few days.
But, after being cloudy and in the 9 degree range Sunday afternoon, we'll be a bit warmer in Edmonton today.
Temperatures should climb into the 15-18 degree range today.
There's a chance of some showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms from Edmonton NW towards the Peace Country this evening.
Tuesday and Wednesday also have a chance of some scattered pop-up showers thanks to that cooler air aloft.
Temperatures dip a bit Tuesday. Then..back to the 15-20 degree range for Wednesday/Thursday.
By the end of the week, the cool Upper Trough moves off and is replaced for a bit of an Upper Ridge.
That warming aloft will bring some sunnier conditions and a return to the 20s for the weekend and early next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 17
Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower late this evening and overnight.
9pm: 12
Tuesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a scattered shower. Windy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 13
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 15
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 21