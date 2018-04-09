For the first time in April, temperatures will climb above zero in Edmonton this afternoon.

We're still cooler than AVERAGE. But, the coldest air has moved out.

The average high for Edmonton April 9th-13th is 10 degrees.

This week - we'll be in the 0 to 5 degree range for highs.

PRECIPITATION:

There's a slight risk of some scattered showers in and near the Edmonton region tonight.

But, the best chance of precipitation will be Tuesday late-afternoon/night.

It may start as a rain/snow mix and then flip over to some wet snow in the evening.

So, we may wake up to a couple cm of wet snow on the ground Wednesday morning.

Late Wednesday and Thursday also have a chance of flurries (but, no significant accumulation is expected).

Elsewhere in the province - NW Alberta gets a risk of some heavy, wet snow starting Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday morning.

The Slave Lake to Cold Lake area gets some snow late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

East-Central Alberta gets some snow early Wednesday.

Areas south of Edmonton are not expected to get as much/any snow with this system.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 3

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or flurries in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

70% chance of snow in the evening & overnight: 1-3cm possible

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers/flurries in the evening or overnight.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6​