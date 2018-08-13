Edmonton picked up about 15-20mm of rain Saturday evening and Sunday.

All that low-level moisture and some cooling this morning has led to foggy conditions in the City and surrounding areas.

In fact, many areas in central and Northern Alberta area dealing with fog this morning.

We'll get some clearing this afternoon and temperatures climbing to the low 20s.

It gets warmer Tue/Wed/Thu as daytime highs return to the mid 20s.

However, smoke return as well with a westerly flow developing once again.

Late Wednesday and late Thursday have a shower/thunderstorm risk.

So, that late-day precipitation (if we get it) may help "flush out" any smoke that moves in.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 20

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 15

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Chance of smoke returning.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23