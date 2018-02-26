Edmonton hit highs of -1 Saturday and +2 Sunday.

That milder air will stick around through at least the first half of this week.

Daytime highs in the 0 to +5 range today, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Edmonton Metro Region.

We have some flurries in areas west of Edmonton this morning.

No significant snow is expected over the next couple days.

That said, there are some pockets of light snow/flurries that'll hit parts of N & Ctl AB over the next 24 to 48 hours.

A major snow event is possible later in the week.

We'll watch to see if the heavy snow stays in the foothills or spreads east.

As of now, most of the models are projecting heavy snow to move into areas from Edmonton south Thursday night/Friday/Saturday.

Keep an eye on that developing setup through the week.

Temperatures are also expected to drop as we hit the end of the week.

Daytime highs in the 0 to -5 range for Thu/Fri/Sat and a bit cooler early next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High: 1

Evening - 30% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: -7

Temperature rising overnight.

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. Windy.

Morning: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of evening snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3​