The cold air looks like it'll stick around a bit longer.

AND...we'll likely get another wave of heavy snow in western Alberta later this week.

It probably won't stretch as far east as the system that hit last week.

However, the moutains and foothills (and then parts of southern Alberta) will get some heavy snow starting late Tuesday and continuing into Thursday.

More details on that snow tomorrow.

For Edmonton and area - Clearing this afternoon...Some sun again Tuesday.

We get a chance of flurries or light snow Wednesday.

Temperature Outlook:

We were expecting milder air to move in by mid-week and temperatures near zero by the end of the week.

Now, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer.

Daytime highs will be in the -12 to -16 range all week.

THEN...back into the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: -12

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: -16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning: -21

Afternoon High: -16

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -15

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -7