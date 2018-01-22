Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: January 22
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 7:14AM MST
A mild start to the week in Edmonton with colder air settling in later in the week.
The city hit highs of -1 Saturday and -3 Sunday.
We'll stay in that 0 to -5 range for daytime highs today, Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Thursday, highs drop into the -5 to -10 range.
Colder air has already dropped into parts of north and NE Alberta.
Areas from High Level to Fort McMurray will get daytime highs in the -10 range early this week.
The Peace Country/Slave Lake/Cold Lake areas will be near -5 for highs today & Tuesday before dropping to the -10 range mid-week.
Precipitation Outlook:
Snow is likely in the mountains and across parts of North and NE Alberta.
5-10cm of snow is possible in areas from Fort McMurray north.
The Lac La Biche/Cold Lake/Bonnyville region could get 2-5cm today.
The next best chance for some snow in Edmonton is Wednesday night & Thursday.
As of right now - it looks like it'll be light snow, if anything. (less than 5cm total)
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 0
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -4
Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -1
Wednesday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of evening flurries.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -3
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -6
Friday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -10
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -9