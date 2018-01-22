A mild start to the week in Edmonton with colder air settling in later in the week.

The city hit highs of -1 Saturday and -3 Sunday.

We'll stay in that 0 to -5 range for daytime highs today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, highs drop into the -5 to -10 range.

Colder air has already dropped into parts of north and NE Alberta.

Areas from High Level to Fort McMurray will get daytime highs in the -10 range early this week.

The Peace Country/Slave Lake/Cold Lake areas will be near -5 for highs today & Tuesday before dropping to the -10 range mid-week.

Precipitation Outlook:

Snow is likely in the mountains and across parts of North and NE Alberta.

5-10cm of snow is possible in areas from Fort McMurray north.

The Lac La Biche/Cold Lake/Bonnyville region could get 2-5cm today.

The next best chance for some snow in Edmonton is Wednesday night & Thursday.

As of right now - it looks like it'll be light snow, if anything. (less than 5cm total)

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 0

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Wednesday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -9