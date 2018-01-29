A low pressure system will develop in Central Alberta today.

North of that low, heavy snow is expected in NE Alberta. Snowfall WARNINGs are in effect with 10-20cm possible.

The warnings (and heaviest snow) are north of the Cold Lake/Lac La Biche region (although, that area will get several cm of snow)

Fort McMurray and areas north ARE in the snowfall warning and ALSO have an Extreme Cold Warning in effect.

Edmonton's risk of precpitation is a chance of a rain/snow mix and/or freezing rain this afternoon and this evening.

There's also a chance of some flurries or light snow in the Edmonton Metro Region Tuesday (especially later in the day).

Temperatures will take a nose-dive starting Tuesday evening.

Daytime highs in the -15 to -20 range for Wed/Thu/Fri and the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow mix this afternoon.

High: -10

Evening - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries and/or freezing rain.

9pm: -8

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries.

Temperature steady near -11 most of the day.

Morning: -10

Afternoon: -12

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -19

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -19​