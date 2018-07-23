Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region again today.

We hit a high of 22 in the city Sunday and should be right around 20 this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon could have a couple scattered showers in the Metro Region as well.

 

Elsewhere - more rain for the NE.  Fort McMurray had 55mm Saturday and 6mm Sunday.

We could see another 5-10mm in that area again today.

Drying up a bit in the Peace Country.  80mm has fallen on Grande Prairie since early Thursday.

There are a few showers possible today.  But, the heavier, steadier rain looks be done.

 

Warmer and Sunnier for much of the province starting mid-week.  

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s in Edmonton and area for Thu/Fri and the weekend.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.  40% chance of a shower. 

Slight risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High:  20

 

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:  17

 

 

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low:  9

Afternoon High:  20

 

 

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  12

Afternoon High:  22

 

 

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  12

Afternoon High:  25

 

 

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  13

Afternoon High:  26

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.  

Morning Low:  13

Afternoon High:  28