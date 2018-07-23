Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: July 23
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 7:36AM MDT
Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region again today.
We hit a high of 22 in the city Sunday and should be right around 20 this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday afternoon could have a couple scattered showers in the Metro Region as well.
Elsewhere - more rain for the NE. Fort McMurray had 55mm Saturday and 6mm Sunday.
We could see another 5-10mm in that area again today.
Drying up a bit in the Peace Country. 80mm has fallen on Grande Prairie since early Thursday.
There are a few showers possible today. But, the heavier, steadier rain looks be done.
Warmer and Sunnier for much of the province starting mid-week.
Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s in Edmonton and area for Thu/Fri and the weekend.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a shower.
Slight risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.
High: 20
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 17
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 20
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 22
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 25
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 28