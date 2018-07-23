Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region again today.

We hit a high of 22 in the city Sunday and should be right around 20 this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon could have a couple scattered showers in the Metro Region as well.

Elsewhere - more rain for the NE. Fort McMurray had 55mm Saturday and 6mm Sunday.

We could see another 5-10mm in that area again today.

Drying up a bit in the Peace Country. 80mm has fallen on Grande Prairie since early Thursday.

There are a few showers possible today. But, the heavier, steadier rain looks be done.

Warmer and Sunnier for much of the province starting mid-week.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 20s in Edmonton and area for Thu/Fri and the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a shower.

Slight risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28