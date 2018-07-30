Heat Warning continues to Edmonton and area.

The city hit highs of 28 Saturday and 31 on Sunday.

That was Edmonton's 4th 30-degree day of July and the 5th this year.

On average - we get 1.4 30-deg days in July and 2.4 up to this point in the year.

We'll be right around 30 again today before starting to cool a bit on Tuesday.

Daytime highs will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Thunderstorms have been rumbling in parts of NE Alberta early this morning.

We'll see a cold front slide south across the province today setting off more showers and thunderstorms.

The Peace Country and Slave Lake regions should get that activity midday or early this afternoon.

NE Alberta sees a continuation of showers and thunderstorms this morning AND this afternoon.

The Edmonton Metro Region gets a chance of showers and/or storms late this afternoon or early this evening.

Tuesday looks to be a quieter (and cooler) day for most regions.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with some afternoon clouds. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 31

Evening - Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Otherwise, Partly cloudy.

9pm: 20

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24