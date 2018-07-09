Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: July 9
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 6:53AM MDT
A few showers to the north and NE of Edmonton at 6:30/7 this morning.
That precipitation will continue to track NE through the morning.
In Edmonton and areas to the south and west, we'll get some clearing this morning and a warm, sunny afternoon.
NE Alberta has a chance of thunderstorms late this morning and this afternoon.
There's a risk a few of those storms may turn severe with large hail and damaging gusts being the main threats.
A low pressure system near the Alberta/Saskatchewan/Montana border will help spawn some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
That precipitation will move into the Red Deer-Coronation regions by early in the afternoon.
We'll likely see some showers and/or thunderstorms in the Edmonton Metro Region late in the afternoon and through the evening hours.
Temperatures will be in the mid 20s across most of Central and Northern Alberta.
A cooling trend is forecast towards the end of the week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mainly sunny this afternoon.
High: 27
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 23
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 25
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 19