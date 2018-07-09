A few showers to the north and NE of Edmonton at 6:30/7 this morning.

That precipitation will continue to track NE through the morning.

In Edmonton and areas to the south and west, we'll get some clearing this morning and a warm, sunny afternoon.

NE Alberta has a chance of thunderstorms late this morning and this afternoon.

There's a risk a few of those storms may turn severe with large hail and damaging gusts being the main threats.

A low pressure system near the Alberta/Saskatchewan/Montana border will help spawn some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

That precipitation will move into the Red Deer-Coronation regions by early in the afternoon.

We'll likely see some showers and/or thunderstorms in the Edmonton Metro Region late in the afternoon and through the evening hours.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s across most of Central and Northern Alberta.

A cooling trend is forecast towards the end of the week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mainly sunny this afternoon.

High: 27

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19