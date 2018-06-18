Heat Warnings are in effect for areas from Edmonton north to the territories.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 28 to 32 degree range across the northern half of the province all week.

For Edmonton, we'll be near 30 every day until the weekend with the hottest two days this week being Wednesday/Thursday.

There's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm in NE Alberta later today.

Aside from that, it's a pretty stable setup. So...we get heat without the risk of late-day storms.

That pattern will likely change a bit later this week.

Thursday's the Summer Solstice and we may have a late-day shower or thunderstorm that day.

We're also expecting temperatures to slip back into the mid 20s for the weekend with a chance of showers Saturday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 23

Tuesday - Mainly sunny through the day. A few clouds in the evening.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 29

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25​