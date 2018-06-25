One more day in the mid to upper 20s in Edmonton and then some cooler conditions settle in for the rest of the week.

A strong cold front will punch across the Edmonton Metro Region this afternoon and set off some showers and/or thunderstorms.

Further NW, we have a risk of severe thunderstorms along that cold front.

Large hail and gusts in the 100km/h range are possible in the Peace River/Slave Lake/Westlock regions this afternoon.

The storms will quickly move into NE Alberta by this evening.

Severe Thunderstorm advisories will likely be issued (mainly in areas north of Edmonton) later today.

Daytime highs settle into the 20-degree range for Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri.

Showers are expected across northern Alberta Tue/Wed.

Just a slight risk of a shower later in the day Tuesday in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Most of Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri should be "Partly Cloudy" in Edmonton and area.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 28

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Slight risk of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20​