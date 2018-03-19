We're into the last day of winter and it'll be a mild end to the season.

Some dense fog has developing in central and north-central Alberta this morning.

That'll dissipate late this morning and we'll get some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperatures should climb into the 0 to 5 degree range across central and northern Alberta.

Spring starts Tuesday and we'll warm to a high near 5 degrees in the Edmonton area.

Temperatures settles into the 0 to 5 range for Wed/Thu/Fri and the weekend.

Precipitation Outlook:

We had a few centimetres of snow over the weekend in and around the Edmonton region this past weekend.

More snow is possible towards the end of the week and for some areas, this could be a signficant snowfall.

Should is expected to start as early as Thursday in parts of central and northern Alberta.

Heavier snow is possible Friday. More details through the week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Fog dissipating by late-morning. Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 2

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon.

SPRING EQUINOX

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. Windy.

30% chance of flurries or light snow late in the day.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1​