A mild start to the week with daytime highs in the 0 to 5 degree range today/Tues/Wed (in Edmonton and area).

Cooler air drops in for the end of the week with highs slipping into the -5 to -10 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

Northern Alberta sees a similar pattern with milder conditions early in the week and then a cooldown for the end of the week.

Precipitation Outlook:

Snow is expected in the Peace Country today and tonight.

5-10cm is possible in and around Grande Prairie with some parts of the region getting more than 10cm by late Tuesday.

In the Edmonton area, there's a slight risk of some scattered precip later today. That risk starts out as a chance of some rain/snow mix.

Overnight, the precipitation flips to some snow and there's a chance for a couple centimetres of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of some showers and/or flurries.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a late-day rain/snow mix.

High: 4

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a rain/snow mix of flurries this evening.

70% chance of snow overnight.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a rain/snow mix. Windy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers or flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -9

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -5