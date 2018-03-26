Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Monday WxBlog: March 26
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 7:39AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 7:40AM MDT
A mild start to the week with daytime highs in the 0 to 5 degree range today/Tues/Wed (in Edmonton and area).
Cooler air drops in for the end of the week with highs slipping into the -5 to -10 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.
Northern Alberta sees a similar pattern with milder conditions early in the week and then a cooldown for the end of the week.
Precipitation Outlook:
Snow is expected in the Peace Country today and tonight.
5-10cm is possible in and around Grande Prairie with some parts of the region getting more than 10cm by late Tuesday.
In the Edmonton area, there's a slight risk of some scattered precip later today. That risk starts out as a chance of some rain/snow mix.
Overnight, the precipitation flips to some snow and there's a chance for a couple centimetres of accumulation by Tuesday morning.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of some showers and/or flurries.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a late-day rain/snow mix.
High: 4
Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a rain/snow mix of flurries this evening.
70% chance of snow overnight.
9pm: -1
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a rain/snow mix. Windy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers or flurries.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 1
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -8
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -9
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -5