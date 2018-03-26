A mild start to the week with daytime highs in the 0 to 5 degree range today/Tues/Wed (in Edmonton and area).

Cooler air drops in for the end of the week with highs slipping into the -5 to -10 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

 

Northern Alberta sees a similar pattern with milder conditions early in the week and then a cooldown for the end of the week.

 

Precipitation Outlook:

Snow is expected in the Peace Country today and tonight.

5-10cm is possible in and around Grande Prairie with some parts of the region getting more than 10cm by late Tuesday.

 

In the Edmonton area, there's a slight risk of some scattered precip later today.  That risk starts out as a chance of some rain/snow mix.

Overnight, the precipitation flips to some snow and there's a chance for a couple centimetres of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

 

Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of some showers and/or flurries.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.  30% chance of a late-day rain/snow mix.

High:  4

 

Evening - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of a rain/snow mix of flurries this evening.

70% chance of snow overnight.

9pm:  -1

 

 

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a rain/snow mix.  Windy.

Morning Low:  -6

Afternoon High:  3 

 

 

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of scattered showers or flurries.

Morning Low:  -8

Afternoon High:  1  

 

 

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low:  -13

Afternoon High:  -8

 

 

Friday - Partly cloudy. 

Morning Low:  -17

Afternoon High: -9 

 

 

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -18

Afternoon High:  -5