Monday WxBlog: March 5
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 7:06AM MST
After getting 10-20cm of snow in Edmonton Friday night/Saturday, we're done with snow for a while.
It's a cool, but snow-free forecast for the region this week.
We have some flurries possible in northern Alberta today (Peace Country east to Bonnyville/Fort McMurray areas)
The foothills could see a few flurries as well.
After today, those regions get a break from snow for the rest of the week as well.
Cooler air will linger for most of this week.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the -5 to -10 range for a few days (gradually warming through the week).
By Friday, Edmonton and area jumps to a high near 0 and we should be looking at highs near +5 this weekend.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: -7
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -14
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -7
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -6
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -4
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 1
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 4