After getting 10-20cm of snow in Edmonton Friday night/Saturday, we're done with snow for a while.

It's a cool, but snow-free forecast for the region this week.

We have some flurries possible in northern Alberta today (Peace Country east to Bonnyville/Fort McMurray areas)

The foothills could see a few flurries as well.

After today, those regions get a break from snow for the rest of the week as well.

Cooler air will linger for most of this week.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the -5 to -10 range for a few days (gradually warming through the week).

By Friday, Edmonton and area jumps to a high near 0 and we should be looking at highs near +5 this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -7

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -14

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -7

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -6

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4