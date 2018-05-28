Temperatures jump back into the upper 20s in the Edmonton region today.

But, it'll be short-lived.

Cooler and cloudier conditions will dominate the weather pattern this week with a chance of showers.

Daytime highs will drop into the mid to upper teens for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day this week with a high in the 10-15 degree range (and the best chance of some rain).

Temperatures bounce back to the 20-degree range for the weekend.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

A few showers are moving through the Peace Country this morning.

We're expecting some scattered showers in North-Central Alberta tonight as a cold front slides through.

Showers will develop across northern and western AB late Tuesday.

For the Edmonton region, the best chance for some showers and steadier periods of rain looks to be Wednesday (although it's not quite a guarantee yet).

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with some afteroon clouds.

High: 27

Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower early this evening.

9pm: 20

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20