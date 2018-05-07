Edmonton hit highs of 22 Saturday and 27 Sunday.

Looks like we'll keep the 20-something afternoon highs for a couple more days.

THEN...some mid-week cooling and a good chance of showers Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound Friday and Central and North-Central Alberta returns to the 20s next weekend.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the foothills later today.

As a surface trough tracks east, we'll see some scattered shower and thunderstorms continuing overnight in parts of Central Alberta.

That risk of precipitation lingers into the morning hours Tuesday (especially for eastern Alberta).

Rain moves into W and SW Alberta late Wednesday. We're expecting some of that moisture to hit the Edmonton area Thursday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

High: 23

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower late this evening or overnight.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - 30% chance of a shower in the morning. Then...Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afteroon High: 14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 23​