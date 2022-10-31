'Money for free': Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway
EDMONTON - Critics fear Alberta's new United Conservative premier is preparing to bring in a program that would use billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded royalty breaks to subsidize energy companies to fulfil their legal duty and clean up old wells.
The so-called RStar proposal, developed by an industry group, has been criticized by legal experts, energy economists and the province's own internal analysts.
But for more than a year, Danielle Smith and newly appointed members of her cabinet have been outspoken advocates of the plan, which would enable companies to use reclamation spending to gain credits against royalty payments.
“I love it,” Smith said on a 2021 YouTube broadcast, when she was a lobbyist for the pro-business Alberta Enterprise Group. She also wrote a supportive letter that July as group president to then-energy minister Sonya Savage.
Peter Guthrie, now Smith's energy minister, has expressed his support in the legislature.
“I'm encouraging all members of this house and the community at large to support RStar,” he said in April 2021.
On Oct. 22, the day after joining cabinet, Guthrie told the Airdrie Today newspaper that RStar was one of his top priorities.
“RStar is a pilot project that incentivizes the cleanup and reclamation of wells, and in doing so, it creates a royalty credit for future drilling,” Guthrie told the outlet.
Other newly fledged cabinet ministers such as Jeremy Nixon of Seniors, Community and Social Services have also expressed support for RStar.
The Canadian Press has asked both Smith and Guthrie if they still support RStar. Neither have responded.
But critics say the idea appears to remain high on the agenda for the new Smith-run government.
“(Smith) has made it perfectly clear this is a screaming hot, flashing-neon priority for her,” said Regan Boychuk of the watchdog group The Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project, whom Smith consulted on the program.
Under RStar, companies would earn credits for remediating old wells up to the total liability the well represents as calculated by Alberta's energy regulator. That credit would then apply against revenue earned from new production to reduce royalties or be sold to another operator.
“It's like moving more of your income into a lower tax bracket,” said Andrew Leach, a University of Alberta energy economist who has seen the proposal's details.
Proponents say the program would encourage new drilling, help clean up Alberta's 170,000 abandoned wells and create jobs doing both. In the letter written when Smith was still a lobbyist, she quotes a consultant who says $20 billion in RStar credits would create 366,000 jobs and $8.5 billion in royalties.
Critics aren't so sure.
Leach said RStar would subsidize work that almost all companies do anyway as a legal condition of their drilling licence.
“The companies that are going to be able to take advantage of this are the companies that aren't distressed,” he said.
“We're not worried about companies that have active drilling programs and are meeting their reclamation targets. They're doing exactly what they're supposed to do and (we'd be) giving them additional credits with substantial value.”
There's even less need for the program when oil prices are high, Leach said. He said it's more likely $20 billion in RStar credits would simply cost the government $5 billion in foregone royalties.
Boychuk said in addition to transferring wealth to companies that don't need it, RStar would use a taxpayer-owned resource to bail out hundreds of Alberta companies that have run their wells dry without cleaning them up.
“Danielle Smith's program would hand them money for free,” he said. “It's flabbergasting. It's sheer robbery.”
Opposition New Democrat Energy Critic Kathleen Ganley said the plan reverses the foundation of environmental law.
“It's a violation of the polluter-pay principle,” she said.
Ganley said there are no guarantees the program would create new work. Nor would it be open to scrutiny.
“There's no clear, straight line that it would start new work as opposed to work that's already underway except the public would be paying for it. And they would be paying for it in a way that's not clear to them.”
Even Alberta Energy staff have expressed doubts.
In a June 30, 2021, letter obtained by The Canadian Press, Savage wrote to the Freehold Owners Association, a group representing private owners of mineral rights.
Savage, then energy minister and now in the Environment and Protected Areas portfolio, said: “The proposal does not align with the province's royalty regime or our approach to liability management and upholding the polluter-pays principle.”
Nevertheless, said Boychuk, it may be coming Alberta's way.
“It has been (Smith's) personal priority for two years. Alberta is very close to having it rammed down its throat.”
Ganley warned that RStar could be brought in without going through the legislature - unless second thoughts prevail.
“One can only hope that being briefed on the file and having information from the department will assist them in making better decisions. Many might consider that optimistic.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Texts show feds planning communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
'Lady of the Dunes' identified nearly 50 years after killing
Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the 'Lady of the Dunes' that had stumped authorities for decades.
Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man
A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday.
Calgary
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
Calgary police seek suspects wearing jerseys during Mount Pleasant break-and-enter
Calgary police are looking for information on a break-and-enter in the community of Mount Pleasant earlier this year where both of the suspects were potentially wearing Flames jerseys.
-
Shots fired, vehicle crashes into planter during downtown drive-by shooting
Calgary Police Service members are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in the downtown core.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
-
Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech
Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech
Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.
-
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Regina Police Service
The Regina Police Service (RPS) offered some safety tips for those looking to take to the streets and trick-or-treat this Halloween night.
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Dalhousie students walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax walked out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
-
Artifacts removed from historic P.E.I. ferry Holiday Island before trip to scrapyard
Staff from the P.E.I. Museum have retrieved several historic items from the MV Holiday Island, the 50-year-old ferry that caught fire on July 22 in the Northumberland Strait and was later declared beyond repair.
Toronto
-
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario tabled legislation to block education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union is planning a province-wide protest to fight back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
Ottawa
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
-
Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that left multiple people in life-threatening condition.
-
Multiple stations responding to Cambridge fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says four stations are responding to a townhouse fire on Schleuter Street.
-
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Carnegie Foundation honours Kirkland Lake. Ont., man who rescued drowning girl
Alec Daviau of Kirkland Lake has been named a Carnegie Hero, one of 17 people in North America to receive the honour for 2022.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man's death
Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Texts show feds planning communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
Vancouver
-
Ghostly presence detected aboard Metro Vancouver steamship
The Samson V was a steam-powered sternwheeler from 1937-1980 before it was decommissioned on Halloween and turned into a museum.
-
Vancouver's 2022 Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled. Here's why.
Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Turn back the clocks: B.C. daylight saving time starts soon, may end next year
Most British Columbians will be turning their clocks backwards this weekend as the province observes the seasonal daylight saving time practice. The change will result in more daylight in the morning, but sunsets will occur earlier in the afternoon.
-
Weekend storm brings B.C. only modest relief from drought, but more rain to come
Several days of heavy rain over British Columbia's central and south coasts have only slightly eased drought conditions gripping the region.
-
Police investigate sexual assault at University of Victoria
Saanich police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at the University of Victoria that occurred this weekend.