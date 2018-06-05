RCMP are investigating after a monument for fallen veterans in Afghanistan was vandalized in Fort McMurray early Monday morning.

Royal Canadian Legion President Pat Duggan said paint was thrown on the Afghanistan Fallen Veterans Memorial, a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) in front of the legion’s branch, between 12:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m.

“We at the Legion are saddened by this cowardly attack against the memory of those who served this country and made the ultimate sacrifice in honour of that service,” Duggan said in a press release.

“To desecrate the monument that reminds us of the 162 of our nation's fallen is similar to going to the hometowns of those brave souls and desecrating each of their gravestones.”

Duggan told CTV News the monument was cleaned and did not suffer physical damage.

The Royal Canadian Legion is encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call Fort McMurray RCMP at 780-788-4000.