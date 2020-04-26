EDMONTON -- A moose and its calf have been relocated by Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement after wandering around Edmonton earlier this week.

The animals were spotted around Manning Drive and 137 Avenue, an area with no accessible green space, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Officers arrived on scene and successfully relocated the pair to a safer, more suitable environment outside of the city.

Moose are normally not aggressive, however a moose that is stressed or a cow moose protecting her young may be easily provoked into an attack, which is a risk to individual and public safety.