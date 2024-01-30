EDMONTON
    • 'Moose on the loose': Mounties investigate theft of moose carving from central Alberta

    Large moose carving stolen from Sylvan Lake resident. (Photo supplied by Sylvan Lake RCMP) Large moose carving stolen from Sylvan Lake resident. (Photo supplied by Sylvan Lake RCMP)
    A unique moose carving that's valued at thousands of dollars was stolen from a Sylvan Lake yard earlier this month.

    Mounties received the report on Jan. 3 from a resident on Lakeshore Drive.

    RCMP says the carving is known as a “Moose on the Loose” and is just over five feet tall.

    Anyone with information can contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP.

