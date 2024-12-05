More Alberta RCMP officers to be outfitted with body-worn cameras in January
More RCMP officers in Alberta will soon be wearing body cameras.
Front-line officers in 12 detachments have already been outfitted with the cameras.
In January, RCMP will roll out the cameras to 11 more detachments including Fort Saskatchewan, Enoch Cree Nation and Sylvan Lake.
The cameras will soon be the standard for general-duty officers across the country.
The Parkland County detachment commander says the presence of cameras helps transparency and accountability.
"I find in my experience it does de-escalate the situation when everybody knows they are being audio and video recorded," Insp. Kevin McGillivray said. "They say, 'I have to take a breath here and say I need to be professional here,' and yeah it really does de-escalate the situation."
The Edmonton Police Service rolled out body-worn cameras for all its officers earlier this year.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
LIVE UPDATES Anger, vitriol against health insurers filled social media in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Life expectancy in Canada: Up last year, still down compared to pre-pandemic
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items of grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
These foods will be hit hardest by inflation in 2025, according to AI modelling
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
Calgary
-
Remembering a broadcast legend: Calgarians pay their respects to Darrel Janz
Calgarians gathered Thursday to pay their respects to broadcast legend Darrel Janz, who inspired thousands of young journalists and continued sharing impactful local stories until his very last days.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
Here's how much Calgary housing prices are expected to increase by the end of 2025
Calgary’s real estate prices are expected to continue to increase next year, according to a recent market forecast.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Saskatoon police chief supports regulating bear spray sales after spike in attacks
Saskatoon is seeing a rise in attacks involving bear spray.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Regina
-
Affordability, carbon tax bills pass as Sask. legislature continues short sitting
The Saskatchewan Party's election promises of action on affordability and continued carbon tax exemptions have been fulfilled as the short sitting of the legislature carries on.
-
Executive committee moves forward with motion to apply for federal funding to address homeless encampments
Regina's Executive Committee unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to apply for federal funding related to addressing homeless encampments.
-
Roughriders re-sign veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, inside source confirms
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Vancouver
-
Hiking apps prompt warnings after separate rescues from B.C. backcountry
The search and rescue organization for Metro Vancouver's North Shore mountains is warning people to do their research after international visitors became stranded in two separate incidents while relying on hiking apps to plan their routes.
-
Fatal crash closes Vancouver intersection
Police are on scene after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
2 men arrested, 3rd suspect at large after targeted shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Two men were arrested and a third suspect remains at large after what police described as a targeted shooting Thursday morning outside a home in Abbotsford, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis
B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, Grace Lore, is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
-
Toronto
-
2 men, 4 teens charged in Markham jewelry store robbery as police search for 6 more suspects
York Regional Police have charged four teenage boys and two men and are looking for six more suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham on Wednesday.
-
Video shows moments leading up to fatal shooting in Brampton
Video has surfaced showing the moments leading up to a fatal shooting outside of a Brampton home late Wednesday night.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal hit with first major snowfall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
Former Montreal health worker sentenced to 2 years in prison for forging COVID-19 vaccine documents
A former Montreal health-care worker has been sentenced to two years in prison for creating hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccination documents in 2021.
-
Atlantic
-
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
-
-
Police investigating after second homeless Nova Scotia man dies in as many weeks
Police in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley are investigating the second sudden death of a homeless person within the past two weeks, prompting a local social advocate to sound the alarm about worsening weather.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bill would toughen penalties for some impaired-driving offences
The Manitoba government is looking to bring in tougher penalties on people who are convicted of impaired driving offences that cause injury or death.
-
Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
-
‘I do it for the community’: Winnipeg veteran camps out at Higgins and Main for Christmas donations
A Winnipeg veteran wants to bring back some holiday spirit to his community. To get it done, he is camping out at Higgins and Main for 10 days.
Ottawa
-
Sprung structures could be converted to community centres after asylum seeker use
A City of Ottawa official says the proposed Sprung structures that the city wants to use to house asylum seekers could be converted to other public uses once they are no longer needed as newcomer welcoming centres.
-
Ottawa customers turning to couriers to get holiday packages shipped as Canada Post strike continues
The ongoing postal workers strike has some people turning to other delivery companies to get their holiday packages sent to loved ones in time for Christmas.
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
Northern Ontario
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for man accused in Orillia murder case
Brian Lancaster sat in the prisoner’s box inside a Barrie courtroom on Thursday for the start of his preliminary hearing - the details of which are protected by a publication ban.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
London
-
Snowfall projected to taper off overnight, with difficult driving conditions persisting
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Police close local highways due to weather
Snow squalls and strong winds made for treacherous conditions, closing portions of the 401 and 402 on Thursday.
-
Fire displaces eight people, injures two
A fire that broke out at a home on Hale Street resulted in two people being assessed by paramedics, and as many as eight people being displaced.
Windsor
-
14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
-
Group of Caldwell First Nation residents fighting Boxing Day eviction notices
A group of Caldwell First Nation residents are hanging onto hope that they can keep living in their homes on their ancestral lands in the recently revived First Nation reserve, after receiving eviction notices to move out by Dec. 26.
-
'It’s a big milestone': New CK children’s treatment centre expanding
The new Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre is taking a big next step in its expansion process.