More Alberta RCMP officers to be outfitted with body-worn cameras in January

    More RCMP officers in Alberta will soon be wearing body cameras.

    Front-line officers in 12 detachments have already been outfitted with the cameras.

    In January, RCMP will roll out the cameras to 11 more detachments including Fort Saskatchewan, Enoch Cree Nation and Sylvan Lake.

    The cameras will soon be the standard for general-duty officers across the country.

    The Parkland County detachment commander says the presence of cameras helps transparency and accountability.

    "I find in my experience it does de-escalate the situation when everybody knows they are being audio and video recorded," Insp. Kevin McGillivray said. "They say, 'I have to take a breath here and say I need to be professional here,' and yeah it really does de-escalate the situation."

    The Edmonton Police Service rolled out body-worn cameras for all its officers earlier this year.

