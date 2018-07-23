The female driver accused of ramming the vehicle she was driving into the side of a KFC last week, is facing more charges.

Donna Elder, 60, had originally only been charged with aggravated assault, but after a court appearance Monday, is now facing charges of attempted murder and dangerous driving causing bodily harm as well.

On Wednesday, July 18, police said Elder was driving an SUV that hit an 85-year-old woman outside a west Edmonton KFC, before driving through a window and wall of the restaurant.

The 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the accused and the victim, who is now in stable condition, know each other.