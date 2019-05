Another man is facing charges in a Lloydminster, Alta., homicide.

Mark Moran, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Raymond Dumont, 32, on April 27.

On May 6, 28-year-old Christopher Andrew Hermkens, of Edmonton, was arrested in Calgary and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Dumont’s death.

Moran is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.