EDMONTON – Nossack Fine Meats Ltd. has recalled Butcher’s Pride corned beef and pastrami due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall was issued Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned the products may be found elsewhere across Canada.

The meat products have a best before date of Nov. 27, 2019, and should not be consumed.

Food services establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products, said the CFIA.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by results of tests it had done, and that it was conducting a food safety inspection.

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause severe symptoms to pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

The recalled items should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

Corned beef products were also recalled by Save-On-Foods on Oct. 11.