More cracks found along Valley Line LRT: TransEd

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Should Canada forgive student loans?

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.

Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP

Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • 'Not a fair play': Local transportation industry reacts to Uber's push for Victoria

    Uber is once again looking to put rubber on the road and begin operations in Victoria and Kelowna. In December, the BC Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) denied the ride-hailing giant a licence to operate in the two regions saying the board did not think there was enough demand in those markets, and that the taxi industry needed a chance to recover from the pandemic.

  • Camosun College moving forward on film studio project

    While the project is still in its early stages, Camosun College says it's moving forward on its plans to build a film studio and education centre at its Interurban campus. The Saanich, B.C., college has long been hoping to build the film studio, with the province providing Camosun with a $150,000 boost last year to help develop a business case for it.