More evacuees returning home in northern Alberta
Fire activity on the Chuckegg Creek fire, taken June 23, 2019 (Source: Government of Alberta)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 1:00PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 2:34PM MDT
The mandatory evacuation order for areas of Mackenzie County will end at 2 p.m. Thursday.
An evacuation alert remains in effect for those areas, and residents are being asked to be ready to leave on short notice.
The Town of High Level lifted its evacuation alert on Monday, citing favourable weather conditions and less aggressive fire growth.